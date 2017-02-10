Qatar Airways Drops Plans For Saudi Subsidiary Al Maha

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Qatar Airways has ditched its plans to launch Al Maha, a domestic airline, in Saudi Arabia.





In an interview with Arabian Aerospace magazine, Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker announced the plans for the airline to have been dropped. "Yes I'm disappointed we were not able to launch that airline. We hope we will have another opportunity," Al Baker said in the interview.

The comment was the first public confirmation by the Qatar's national carrier that the project has been dropped, although it was already apparent.

Qatar Airways had gained initial approval from the Saudi aviation regulator, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), to launch Al Maha Airways in 2013. But, GACA had also given approval to another new airline called SaudiGulf Airlines at the same time, which was backed by the local Al Qahtani Group.

Although SaudiGulf launched its services in October 2016 after receiving license, Al Maha had problems receiving final approval.

Al Maha was to be based in Jeddah. Airbus even delivered a number of planes to Qatar Airways in Al Maha colors.

Meanwhile, Al Baker does not seem to have given up entirely on the idea of expanding into Saudi Arabia. He expects his airline would get "another opportunity to fulfill our wish to serve the Saudi nation."

