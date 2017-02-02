QIAGEN Reaffirms 2017 Outlook

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Qiagen":

VENLO (dpa-AFX) - QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN) announced, for full-year 2017, the company reaffirmed the initial guidance provided in November 2016 for adjusted net sales growth of approximately 6-7% CER.



This is based on approximately one percentage point from the acquisitions of Exiqon (acquired in June 2016) and OmicSoft (acquired in January 2017) and about 5-6 percentage points from the rest of the portfolio (including one percentage point of headwind from reduced U.S. HPV test sales). QIAGEN also reaffirmed its guidance for adjusted EPS of about $1.25-1.27 CER per share which excludes the expected $0.03 per share of restructuring costs planned for 2017.

For the first quarter of 2017, net sales are expected to rise approximately 4-5% CER, which includes an anticipated two percentage points of headwind from reduced U.S. HPV test sales. Adjusted EPS is expected to be approximately $0.21-0.22 CER on an underlying basis, and about $0.18-0.20 CER including the anticipated restructuring charge of about $0.02-$0.03 per share.

Net sales grew 5% at actual rates to $366.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 over the year-ago period, rising 8% CER with three percentage points of adverse currency movements. The acquisitions of MO BIO and Exiqon provided three percentage points of total CER growth for the fourth quarter of 2016, while organic growth provided five percentage points.

Fourth-quarter net income attributable to owners of QIAGEN N.V. was $8.6 million, or $0.04 per share compared to $50.9 million, or $0.21 per share in the fourth quarter of prior year. Adjusted net income was $36.5 million, or $0.15 per share ($0.16 CER), compared to $76.2 million, or $0.32 per share, in the year-ago period. Excluding the restructuring charge taken in the 2016 period, adjusted EPS was $0.39 ($0.41 CER).

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

