QBE Insurance Denies Considering Deal With Allianz
30.01.17 01:51
dpa-AFX
MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Responding to media report, QBE Insurance (QBE.
AX, QBEIF.PK) confirmed that it was not in discussions with Allianz or any other potential buyer.
German newspaper Handelsblatt reported that Allianz chief executive Oliver Baete met with QBE boss John Neal before Christmas.
There are suggestions that a price of A$15 per share has been floated, which would value QBE at A$20 billion.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|162,00 €
|163,00 €
|-1,00 €
|-0,61%
|27.01./20:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0008404005
|840400
|163,85 €
|118,35 €
9,10
0,00%
162,00
-0,61%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|162,00 €
|-0,34%
|27.01.17
|Stuttgart
|161,912 €
|0,00%
|27.01.17
|Düsseldorf
|161,95 €
|-0,43%
|27.01.17
|Berlin
|162,16 €
|-0,49%
|27.01.17
|München
|161,95 €
|-0,52%
|27.01.17
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|172,5375 $
|-0,57%
|27.01.17
|Frankfurt
|161,957 €
|-0,58%
|27.01.17
|Hannover
|162,05 €
|-0,58%
|27.01.17
|Xetra
|162,00 €
|-0,61%
|27.01.17
|Hamburg
|161,60 €
|-0,68%
|27.01.17
