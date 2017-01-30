Erweiterte Funktionen

QBE Insurance Denies Considering Deal With Allianz




30.01.17 01:51
dpa-AFX


MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Responding to media report, QBE Insurance (QBE.

AX, QBEIF.PK) confirmed that it was not in discussions with Allianz or any other potential buyer.


German newspaper Handelsblatt reported that Allianz chief executive Oliver Baete met with QBE boss John Neal before Christmas.


There are suggestions that a price of A$15 per share has been floated, which would value QBE at A$20 billion.


ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0008404005 840400 163,85 € 118,35 €
