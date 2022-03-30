Erweiterte Funktionen
Pyrum Innovations - New tyres from old
30.03.22 08:32
Edison Investment Research
Pyrum Innovations has developed a patented pyrolysis technology that extracts recovered carbon black and oil from end-of-life tyres that is of sufficiently high quality to be used as raw material for making new tyres. The company has been operating an industrial-scale plant since May 2020 and intends to increase capacity across a portfolio of plants, some jointly owned with partners, to 130,000 tonnes of used tyres a year by end 2025.
