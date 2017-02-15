Puzder Withdraws Nomination As Labor Secretary

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fast food executive Andrew Puzder revealed Wednesday he is withdrawing his nomination to serve as Labor Secretary under President Donald Trump.





In a statement, Puzder said he made the decision to withdraw after careful consideration and discussions with his family.

"I am honored to have been considered by President Donald Trump to lead the Department of Labor and put America's workers and businesses back on a path to sustainable prosperity," Puzder said.

He added, "While I won't be serving in the administration, I fully support the president and his highly qualified team."

The news of Puzder's withdrawal comes amid reports that a number of Republicans intended to vote against him.

Citing a senior GOP source, CNN reported that top Senate Republicans had been urging the White House to withdraw Puzder's nomination.

Puzder had been due to appear before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee for a confirmation hearing on Thursday.

Democrats and labor groups have been critical of Puzder's opposition to the Obama administration's proposal to expand overtime pay as well as his views on raising the minimum wage.

Puzder, who currently serves as CEO of CKE Restaurants, Inc., the parent of Carl's Jr. and Hardee's, has also come under pressure amid revelations he once employed an undocumented immigrant as a housekeeper.

Additionally, Puzder's ex-wife accused him of physical abuse in a 1990 episode of "The Oprah Winfrey Show," although she has since retracted the allegations.

Senator Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., called Puzder's withdrawal a win for working families, claiming he showed a stunning disregard for fair pay and the health and safety of his employees.

