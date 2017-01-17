Erweiterte Funktionen


Putin Warns Of "Maidan-style" Attempts To Delegitimize US President-elect




17.01.17 16:07
dpa-AFX


MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that attempts to delegitimize US President-elect Donald Trump using "Maidan-style" methods previously used in Ukraine are being carried out in the United States.


The Russian President was referring to mass violent protests on the central square in Ukraine's capital Kiev, also known as the Maidan, which ousted President Viktor Yanukovych in 2014.


Kremlin suspect the mass movement was conducted with the knowledge of the US State Department and US intelligence.


"It seems that they trained this in Kiev and now are ready to organize a "Maidan" in Washington not to let Trump assume office," Russia's Sputnik News quoted Putin as saying Tuesday, just three days ahead of the New York billionaire's inauguration.


A number of celebrities have announced their interest to join the Women's March on Washington, dubbed as anti-Trump march, to be held on the day after Donald Trump's inauguration.


Green Party's presidential candidate Jill Stein, who challenged Donald Trump's election victory, is to kick off a mass resistance movement against him with "Occupy Inauguration" on the day Trump swears in as President, to send him a message that they reject his "illegitimate presidency."


Putin dismissed reports of alleged Russian dossier on Trump as fake. "Our security services do not chase every US billionaire."


Those who ordered the dossier on the US president-elect are "worse than prostitutes," Putin said.


Last week, US media had published an unverified letter containing salacious allegations against the United States' incoming president.


The letter, purportedly from a former British intelligence agent, alleges that Russians have been feeding Trump intelligence on his opponents, including Hillary Clinton, for years. The sensational dossier claims Trump hired group of prostitutes to defile a Moscow hotel suite where Obama and his wife stayed during their official trip to Russia.


Trump denied it.


