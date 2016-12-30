Erweiterte Funktionen

Putin Refuses To Expel US Diplomats




30.12.16 14:33
dpa-AFX


MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has made it clear that his Government will not retaliate against the US punitive action against its 35 diplomatic officials.


The US State Department Thursday expelled 35 Russian officials operating in the United States saying that they were acting in a manner inconsistent with their diplomatic or consular status.


A day after, Russian Foreign Ministry declared 35 US diplomats - 31 personnel of the US embassy in Moscow and four of the consulate general in St. Petersburg -- persona non grata.


The Russian Foreign Ministry had sought Putin's ratification of the punitive action.


But the President did not yield to the Foreign ministry's recommendation.


"The Russian diplomats returning home will spend the New Year Holidays with their relatives and dear ones. At home. We will not create problems for US diplomats. We will not expel anybody," said a Kremlin press statement quoting Putin.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
139,51 € 141,08 € -1,57 € -1,11% 30.12./15:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0311621009 867900 157,79 € 118,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		139,51 € -1,11%  13:40
Nasdaq 147,78 $ 0,00%  29.12.16
Düsseldorf 140,33 € -0,40%  09:48
Xetra 140,20 € -0,43%  13:55
Frankfurt 140,494 € -0,48%  12:07
München 141,01 € -0,52%  13:05
Hamburg 139,79 € -0,63%  08:12
Hannover 139,79 € -0,63%  08:12
Stuttgart 140,11 € -1,09%  10:33
Berlin 140,17 € -1,63%  08:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Monument Mining Limited
