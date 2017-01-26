PulteGroup, Inc. Announces 20% Increase In Q4 Bottom Line

Erweiterte Funktionen



26.01.17 12:49
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line came in at $273.17 million, or $0.83 per share. This was higher than $228.03 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 20.9% to $2.49 billion. This was up from $2.06 billion last year.


PulteGroup, Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $273.17 Mln. vs. $228.03 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 19.8% -EPS (Q4): $0.83 vs. $0.64 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 29.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.59 -Revenue (Q4): $2.49 Bln vs. $2.06 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 20.9%


