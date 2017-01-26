PulteGroup, Inc. Announces 20% Increase In Q4 Bottom Line
26.01.17 12:49
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line came in at $273.17 million, or $0.83 per share. This was higher than $228.03 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 20.9% to $2.49 billion. This was up from $2.06 billion last year.
PulteGroup, Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $273.17 Mln. vs. $228.03 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 19.8% -EPS (Q4): $0.83 vs. $0.64 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 29.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.59 -Revenue (Q4): $2.49 Bln vs. $2.06 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 20.9%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|19,54 €
|19,146 €
|0,394 €
|+2,06%
|26.01./12:57
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US7458671010
|854435
|20,20 €
|13,70 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|19,54 €
|+2,06%
|12:46
|Düsseldorf
|18,965 €
|+0,42%
|09:12
|München
|18,945 €
|+0,37%
|08:00
|Frankfurt
|18,936 €
|+0,32%
|08:09
|NYSE
|20,44 $
|0,00%
|25.01.17
|Stuttgart
|18,98 €
|-0,36%
|11:57
|Berlin
|19,00 €
|-0,42%
|08:08
