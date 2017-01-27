Publicis Groupe Appoints Arthur Sadoun To Succeed Lévy As Chairman & CEO

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Publicis Groupe":

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French advertising and communications company Publicis Groupe (PUBGY.



PK, PGPEF.PK) said that it appointed Arthur Sadoun to succeed Maurice Lévy as chairman and Chief Executive officer, effective June 1, 2017.

Effectively, the supervisory board proposed that Maurice Lévy, upon completion of his mandate, join as chairman. The proposition will be submitted to a vote by the shareholders ath the Annual General meeting on May 31, 2017.

Steve king, currently Chief Executive officer of Publicis Media, will join current management Board members Jean-Michel Etienne, Executive Vice president- CFO, and Anne-Gabrielle Heilbronner, Secretary General.

