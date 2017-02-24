Erweiterte Funktionen



Public Service Enterprise Group Inc Earnings Rise 9% In Q4




24.02.17
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.


The company said its bottom line rose to $279 million, or $0.54 per share. This was up from $255 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 8.3% to $2.09 billion. This was down from $2.28 billion last year.


Public Service Enterprise Group Inc earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $279 Mln. vs. $255 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.54 vs. $0.50 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.53 -Revenue (Q4): $2.09 Bln vs. $2.28 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -8.3%


hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
42,05 € 42,05 € -   € 0,00% 24.02./15:23
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US7445731067 852070 42,22 € 41,87 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		42,05 € 0,00%  22.02.17
NYSE 44,25 $ 0,00%  23.02.17
Frankfurt 41,693 € -0,39%  08:03
München 41,78 € -0,41%  08:03
Düsseldorf 41,66 € -0,50%  08:55
Stuttgart 41,681 € -0,59%  08:08
  = Realtime
