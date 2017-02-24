Public Service Enterprise Group Inc Earnings Rise 9% In Q4
24.02.17 13:50
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.
The company said its bottom line rose to $279 million, or $0.54 per share. This was up from $255 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 8.3% to $2.09 billion. This was down from $2.28 billion last year.
Public Service Enterprise Group Inc earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $279 Mln. vs. $255 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.54 vs. $0.50 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.53 -Revenue (Q4): $2.09 Bln vs. $2.28 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -8.3%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|42,05 €
|42,05 €
|- €
|0,00%
|24.02./15:23
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US7445731067
|852070
|42,22 €
|41,87 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|42,05 €
|0,00%
|22.02.17
|NYSE
|44,25 $
|0,00%
|23.02.17
|Frankfurt
|41,693 €
|-0,39%
|08:03
|München
|41,78 €
|-0,41%
|08:03
|Düsseldorf
|41,66 €
|-0,50%
|08:55
|Stuttgart
|41,681 €
|-0,59%
|08:08