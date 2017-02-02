Pruitt Nomination As EPA Administrator Moves Forward

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Republicans once again shrugged off Democratic opposition to push the nomination of one of President Donald Trump's controversial Cabinet nominees through committee on Thursday.





The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee vote 11 to zero in favor of Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt's nomination as administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency.

The unanimous vote came as Democrats once again boycotted the meeting, arguing that Pruitt has failed to provide essential information about his record.

In order to move the nomination forward, Republicans on the committee voted to suspend rules requiring that at least two minority party lawmakers be present.

"We took this extraordinary step because the minority members of the committee took the extraordinary step of boycotting the business meeting to approve an EPA administrator for an incoming administration," said Committee Chairman John Barrasso, R-Wy.

"The minority has put us in unchartered waters," he added. "Never before in the history of the EPA has a new president's incoming administrator nominee been boycotted."

Barrasso accused Democrats of engaging in political theater and argued the nation needs a new EPA administrator.

Meanwhile, Senator Tom Carper, D-Del., the top Democrat on the committee, claimed Pruitt has not provided the relevant documents and substantive answers Democrats have requested.

"We cannot advise the full Senate on whether Scott Pruitt will lead the EPA in a manner that will protect the public's heath in the absence of critical information about his record," Carper said.

Environmental groups have been highly critical of Trump's nomination of Pruitt, a climate change skeptic who fought the EPA's regulations on carbon emissions.

The move to push through Pruitt's nomination came after Republicans used a similar maneuver to advance the nominations of former Goldman Sachs (GS) executive Steven Mnuchin as Treasury Secretary and Congressman Tom Price, R-Ga., as Health And Human Services Secretary.

The Cabinet nominees are widely expected to receive the majority support needed to clear the full Republican-controlled Senate.

