Prudential Financial Reports 22% Rise In Q4 Profit
08.02.17 22:41
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Prudential Financial (PRU) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line came in at $1.09 billion, or $2.46 per share. This was up from $0.89 billion, or $1.94 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.32 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Prudential Financial earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $1.09 Bln. vs. $0.89 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 22.5% -EPS (Q4): $2.46 vs. $1.94 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 26.8% -Analysts Estimate: $2.32
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
