Provident Financial Sees 2016 Results In Line With Market View

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Provident Financial":

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Provident Financial plc (PFG.



L) said that it expects to report results for 2016 in line with market expectations, with each business meeting its internal forecast.

Peter Crook, Chief Executive, said, "I am pleased to report that each of our businesses continued to trade well through the final quarter of the year and the group is expected to report 2016 results in line with market expectations."

Vanquis Bank delivered fourth quarter new account bookings ahead of the prior year as it continued to develop the distribution of its expanded credit card proposition. Total new account bookings for 2016 were 406,000 with momentum continuing to build during the fourth quarter as a result of a range of new initiatives put in place during the year. Customer numbers ended the year at 1.55 million, representing year-on-year growth of 9%.

In Consumer Credit Division or CCD, Demand and customer confidence in the home credit business through the seasonal peak were robust and, coupled with good credit quality, supported sales some 3% up on the fourth quarter of 2015.

CCD customer numbers ended the year at a similar level to June 2016. The continued focus on serving good-quality customers has resulted in year-on-year receivables growth of 7% and a moderation in the revenue yield from an increase in average loan size and duration.

Collections performance remained stable through the fourth quarter of the year. The annualised risk-adjusted margin of around 78% is down from 81% at September 2016 reflecting the reduction in the revenue yield and a stable delinquency performance compared with the strong improvements seen in 2015

The group's funding position remains strong. The headroom on the group's committed debt facilities at 31 December 2016 amounted to approximately £140m which, together with the retail deposit programme at Vanquis Bank, is sufficient to fund maturities and projected growth until May 2018.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM