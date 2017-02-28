Provident Financial FY16 Profit Rises

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Provident Financial":

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Provident Financial plc (PFG.



L) reported that its fiscal year profit before tax increased 25.7% to 343.9 million pounds from 273.6 million pounds, previous year. Profit for the year attributable to equity shareholders increased to 262.9 million pounds or 179.9 pence per share from 218.2 million pounds or 149.8 pence. Fiscal year adjusted profit before tax was up 14.1% to 334.1 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 175.7 pence compared to 160.3 pence, prior year.

Fiscal year revenue increased to 1.18 billion pounds from 1.11 billion pounds, previous year.

The proposed final dividend per share has been increased by 13.0% to 91.4 pence, which, together with the 10.2% increase in the interim dividend, represents a 12.1% increase in the total dividend per share to 134.6 pence.

