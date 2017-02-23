Erweiterte Funktionen


ProVen VCT plc


Transaction in own shares


23 February 2017


ProVen VCT plc announces that, on 23 February 2017, it purchased the following shares for cancellation:


  No.

  Price paid  % of class purchased per share in issue


Ordinary shares of 10p each 135,000 94.50p 0.14%





Beringea LLP Company Secretary Telephone: 020 7845 7820



-End





