ProVen VCT plc

Transaction in own shares

23 February 2017

ProVen VCT plc announces that, on 23 February 2017, it purchased the following shares for cancellation:

Price paid % of class purchased per share in issue

Ordinary shares of 10p each 135,000 94.50p 0.14%

Beringea LLP Company Secretary Telephone: 020 7845 7820

