ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc


Transaction in own shares


1 March 2017


ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc announces that, on 28 February 2017, it purchased the following shares for cancellation:


  No.

  Price paid  % of class purchased per share in issue


Ordinary shares of 1.6187p each 17,992 74.00p 0.02%





Beringea LLP Company Secretary Telephone: 020 7845 7820



-End





