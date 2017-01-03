Proven Growth & Income VCT plc : Total voting rights

Erweiterte Funktionen


ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc Total Voting Rights 3 January 2017


In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc announces that the Company's capital and voting rights, as at 31 December 2016, are summarised as follows:


  Shares in issue Voting rights per Voting rights Share


Ordinary shares of 98,654,042 1 98,654,042 1.6187p each


Total voting rights     98,654,042






The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.


The above takes account of any shares that have been recently bought back for cancellation, even if such transactions have not yet settled.


The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.


