Erweiterte Funktionen


Proven Growth & Income VCT plc : Interim Management Statement




23.01.17 19:07
dpa-AFX


ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc


Interim Management Statement


for the three months ended 30 November 2016


ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc (the "Company") presents an Interim Management Statement for the three month period ended 30 November 2016. The statement also includes relevant financial information between the end of the period and the date of this announcement.


Performance


  Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Audited


30 November 31 August 31 May 29 February


 2016 2016  2016 2016


  Pence Pence Pence Pence


Net Asset Value per share ("NAV") 77.9 80.2 82.3 80.0


Dividends paid/ declared since 41.6 39.6 35.6 35.6 class launch (originally as 'C' Shares)*


Total Return (NAV plus dividends 119.5 119.8 117.9 115.6 paid/ declared since 'C' Share class launch)





* Dividends paid/ declared represents dividends paid/ declared in respect of the Original 'C' Shares between their launch in 2006 up until their conversion in 2009 and as Ordinary Shares since the 'C' Share conversion. 'C' Shares were converted into Ordinary Shares on a one for one basis in 2009.


Dividends paid or declared


On 8 November 2016, the Company announced an interim dividend for the year ending 28 February 2017 of 2.0p per Ordinary Share. This dividend was paid on 16 December 2016 to shareholders on the register at 18 November 2016.



Investment portfolio summary at 30 November 2016


Portfolio summary


  Valuation


  £'000


Venture capital investments


Third Bridge Group Limited 5,312


Pulpitum Limited   5,238


Dryden Holdings Limited   4,785


Sealskinz Holdings Limited   3,110


APM Healthcare Limited   2,977


Blis Media Limited 2,842


Disposable Cubicle Curtains Limited 2,768


D3O Holdings Limited   2,450


Chess Technologies Limited   2,318


MEL Topco Limited (t/a Maplin Electronics) 2,174


Other investments 23,012 ------------   56,986


Cash at bank 25,515 ------------ Total 82,501 ------------



Quoted investments are valued at the closing bid price at 30 November 2016, discounted where appropriate. Unquoted investments are valued at fair values established using the International Private Equity and Venture Capital Valuation Guidelines.


Investment activity during the three month period ended 30 November 2016


Investment additions


  £'000


Honeycomb.TV Limited 605


ContactEngine Limited 550 --------   1,155 --------



On 15 November 2016, the Company committed to invest £667,000 in Firefly Learning Limited, subject to clearance from HMRC.


Also during the period Dianomi Limited split its operations into Dianomi Limited and Buckingham Gate Financial Services Limited, and TVPlayer Limited de-merged from its parent company Simplestream Limited. The Company received a pro rata interest in these additional companies.


Investment disposals


    Market   Gain Realised


   value at Disposal  against (Loss)/ Gain


Cost 1 September 2016  proceeds  cost  in period


  £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000


MyOptique Group Limited 3,630 6,467 6,453 2,823 (14)


Donatantonio Group 28 Limited 93 93 121 28


Celoxica Limited 68 68 68 - - -------------------------------------------------------   3,791 6,628 6,642 2,851 14 -------------------------------------------------------




Investment activity from 1 December 2016 to the date of this announcement


Investment additions


  £'000


Infinity Reliance Limited (trading as My 1st Years) 1,845


Whistle Sports, Inc.  1,696


D3O Holdings Limited 295


TVPlayer Limited 279 --------   4,115 --------



Investment disposals


    Market   Gain Realised


Cost Value at Disposal against  gain in


1 September 2016  proceeds  cost  period


  £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000


Celoxica Limited 46 46 46 - - ------------------------------------------------------------   46 46 46 - - ------------------------------------------------------------


Offer for Subscription


On 21 September 2016, the Company launched an offer for subscription of new ordinary shares to raise up to £30 million, with an over allotment facility of up to a further £10 million.


Changes to share capital


  Ordinary


Shares of


 1.6187p each


As at 1 September 2016 89,479,641


Ordinary Shares bought back during the 3 months to 30 November (476,661) 2016


Ordinary Shares issued during the 3 months to 30 November 2016* 9,474,341 -------------- As at 30 November 2016 98,477,321 --------------


* Under the Offer for Subscription dated 21 September 2016.


In the period from 1 December 2016 to the date of this announcement, 128,000 Ordinary Shares were repurchased and subsequently cancelled and 304,721 Ordinary Shares were issued under the terms of the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Scheme in respect of the dividend of 2.0p per Ordinary Share paid on 16 December 2016.


Material events


On 18 January 2017, the Company announced that the Offer for Subscription which opened on 21 September 2016 (the "Offer") will close to further applications at 5 p.m. on Tuesday 31 January 2017. The final allotment for the 2016/17 tax year is expected to take place on 3 March 2017. There will be a further allotment for the tax year 2017/18 to follow as soon as practicable after 5 April 2017, following which the Offer will close.


Other than the matters described above, there were no material events during the period from 1 September 2016 to 30 November 2016 or in the period from 1 December 2016 to the date of this announcement.


Further information


Further information regarding the Company, can be found on Beringea's dedicated VCT website: www.provenvcts.co.uk or by contacting Beringea, the Investment Manager at provenvcts@beringea.co.uk or by telephone 020 7845 7820.




Beringea LLP


Company Secretary


Telephone 020 7845 7820


-End





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Proven Growth & Income VCT plc via GlobeNewswire



B5B7YS0R39


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!  
 
Scorpio Gold Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!

Scorpio Gold Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
19:44 , dpa-AFX
Sierra Nevada Recalls IPA, Pale Ales
19:13 , dpa-AFX
Proven VCT plc : Interim Management Statem [...]
19:11 , dpa-AFX
Bundesverfassungsgericht prüft Gewerkschaftsk [...]
19:11 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: Bund, Länder und Kommunen legen [...]
19:11 , dpa-AFX
KORREKTUR/ROUNDUP/Frühlingshoffnung für [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...