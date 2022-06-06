Provaris Energy - Impressive progress towards 2026 targets

Provaris Energy is making material strides towards its goal of producing and supplying green hydrogen in 2026. These include the development of a new class of vessel, the GH2 carrier, the construction of an H2 production facility in Northern Australia and the delivery of a feasibility study in Western Australia for HyEnergy. If successful, the project is expected to produce attractive internal rates of return (IRRs) and be scalable in multiple global regions. Finally, at the recent AGM, shareholders approved the change of the company name from Global Energy Ventures to Provaris Energy.