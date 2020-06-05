Proton Power Stock: No investor should miss this!

How much price return does Proton Power offer?

Compared with the average annual performance of shares in the same sector („industry“), Proton Power’s return of -4 percent is more than 6 percent lower. The „Electrical Equipment“ sector has an average return of 3.5 percent over the past 12 months. Here too, Proton Power is well below with a return of 7.5 percent. ... Jetzt HIER klicken und mehr lesen!



zur Originalmeldung



