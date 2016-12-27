Protalix Receives Confirmation Of Order For Over $24 Mln Of Alfataliglicerase

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.



(PLX) announced the confirmation of the recent letter of intent to purchase alfataliglicerase to treat Gaucher patients in Brazil by the Brazilian Ministry of Health. The Brazilian Ministry's order consists of a number of shipments during 2017 for a total of approximately $24.3 million.

Shipments are to start in mid-2017 and continue through the end of the year, in increasing volumes. The size of the final shipment of this order represents annual revenues of approximately $42 million.

Gaucher disease is a rare lysosomal storage disorder. Alfataliglicerase is a plant cell-expressed form of the glucocerebrosidase enzyme that was approved by the Brazilian National Health Surveillance Agency in March 2013 for the long-term treatment of adults with Type I Gaucher disease and in November 2016 for the long-term treatment of children four years of age and above with Type I Gaucher disease.

The Company owns all rights to alfataliglicerase in Brazil.

