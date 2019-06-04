Prominent voices call for an immediate search and rescue programme

Hannover (ots) - Europe must stop people drowning in theMediterranean. Not sometime in the future, but this year. A politicalemergency solution is needed, a Europe-wide mechanism fordistributing those saved from distress at sea. It is time to fullyrespond to the great readiness to help expressed by cities,municipalities and citizens. Heinrich Bedford-Strohm, chair of theCouncil of the Evangelical Church in Germany, and Palermo's mayorLeoluca Orlando made this clear yesterday in a joint declaration. Theinitiative is now receiving cross-party support. Robert Habeck,Henriette Reker, Ruprecht Polenz and Gesine Schwan have taken up thePalermo Appeal, along with clergy from Germany and Sweden.View the video with voices of prominent supporters, together withmembers of the Sea-Watch crew and Sea Bridge movement, athttps://youtu.be/6-mnozrZdOARead the full Palermo declaration: https://www.ekd.de/verteilmechanismus-fuer-bootsfluechtlinge-gefordert-46692.htmFor further information on the topic, go to www.ekd.de/fluchtHanover, 4 June 2019EKD Press OfficePressekontakt:Carsten SplittEvangelische Kirche in DeutschlandPressestelleStabsstelle KommunikationHerrenhäuser Strasse 12D-30419 HannoverTelefon: 0511 - 2796 - 269E-Mail: presse@ekd.deOriginal-Content von: EKD Evangelische Kirche in Deutschland, übermittelt durch news aktuell