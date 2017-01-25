Progressive Corp. Reports 16% Rise In Q4 Bottom Line

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Progressive":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Progressive Corp. (PGR) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.





The company said its bottom line climbed to $383.2 million, or $0.66 per share. This was up from $330.4 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 14.7% to $5.55 billion. This was up from $4.84 billion last year.

Progressive Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $383.2 Mln. vs. $330.4 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.66 vs. $0.56 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.9% -Revenue (Q4): $5.55 Bln vs. $4.84 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 14.7%

