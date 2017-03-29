Erweiterte Funktionen



Progress Software Corp Q1 Earnings Advance 26%




29.03.17 22:35
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Progress Software Corp (PRGS) released a profit for its first quarter that gained ground from last year.


The company said its bottom line rose to $27.13 million, or $0.34 per share. This was higher than $21.53 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's first quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.1% to $91.20 million. This was up from $90.24 million last year.


Progress Software Corp earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q1): $27.13 Mln. vs. $21.53 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 26.0% -EPS (Q1): $0.34 vs. $0.27 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 25.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.26 -Revenue (Q1): $91.20 Mln vs. $90.24 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.1%


-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.35 - $0.37 Next quarter revenue guidance: $89 - $92 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $1.64 - $1.69 Full year revenue guidance: $388 - $396 Mln


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Fission Uranium, NexGen und Cameco - Kursrallye voraus!
525% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!  
 
Azincourt Uranium Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
28,67 $ 28,30 $ 0,37 $ +1,31% 29.03./23:45
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US7433121008 884284 32,47 $ 22,57 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 26,531 € +2,32%  29.03.17
Nasdaq 28,67 $ +1,31%  29.03.17
Stuttgart 26,303 € 0,00%  29.03.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Fission Uranium, NexGen und Cameco - Kursrallye voraus! 525% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!

Azincourt Uranium Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  Progress Software - die App S. 18.01.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...