Progress Software Corp Earnings Climb 12% In Q4




17.01.17 06:08
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Progress Software Corp (PRGS) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line came in at $30.47 million, or $0.62 per share. This was higher than $27.27 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.3% to $118.01 million. This was up from $115.38 million last year.


Progress Software Corp earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $30.47 Mln. vs. $27.27 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.62 vs. $0.53 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.52 -Revenue (Q4): $118.01 Mln vs. $115.38 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.3%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



