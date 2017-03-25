Pro Sports Club Recalls 36,957 Yogurt Peanut Crunch Bars

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pro Sports Club of Bellevue, WA announced the recall of 36,957 Yogurt Peanut Crunch bars because it may be contaminated with Escherichia coli O157:H7 bacteria (E.



Coli O157:H7). The company noted that no illnesses related to the consumption of the Yogurt Peanut Crunch Bars have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after the company's manufacturer notified that the ingredient used in the Yogurt Peanut Crunch Bars was recalled by supplier Soy Nut Butter Company of Glenview, Illinois as it was found to contain E. Coli O157:H7.

E. coli O157:H7 causes a diarrheal illness often with bloody stools. Although most healthy adults can recover completely within a week, some people can develop a form of kidney failure called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS). HUS is most likely to occur in young children and the elderly and can lead to serious kidney damage and even death.

The Yogurt Peanut Crunch Bars, which has a brand name 20/20 Life Styles, lot code B.B. 22JUL17 (means best by July 22, 2017), net weight 2 oz., UPC Code 78571 00052, was sold directly to clients at the PRO Sports facilities in Washington (Bellevue, Redmond and Seattle cities) between August 8, 2016 and March 10, 2017 and was also sold to internet customers through www.2020lifestyles.com.

