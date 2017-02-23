ProSiebenSat.1 FY16 Profit Rises, Sees Higher FY17 Results; Backs FY18 View

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "ProSiebenSat.1 Media":

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PBSFF.



PK) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2016 consolidated net profit from continuing operations climbed 14 percent to 444 million euros from 391 million euros last year.

Underlying net income reached 513 million euros or 2.37 euros per share, compared to previous year's 466 million euros or 2.18 euros per share. Recurring EBITDA rose 10% to 1.02 billion euros.

The company increased its revenues considerably by 17% to 3.80 billion euros from 3.26 billion euros last year.

Further, the company said it recommends that the Supervisory Board proposes a dividend of 1.90 euros for 2016 to the Annual General Meeting, higher than previous year's 1.80 euros.

Regarding the current trading, ProSiebenSat.1 Group noted that it has made a good start to the first quarter of 2017, supported by a German domestic economy that continues to be positive. The Group is confident of continuing to grow substantially in 2017.

For the whole year, ProSiebenSat.1 is targeting an increase in consolidated revenues by at least a high-single-digit percentage. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income are set to exceed the previous year's level again in 2017.

This puts ProSiebenSat.1 Group on track to achieve its mid-term financial targets for 2018, which the Group raised once again in October 2016. ProSiebenSat.1 is aiming for consolidated revenues of 4.5 billion euros in 2018, of which 1.7 billion euros shall come from the digital business. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to amount to 1.15 billion euros in 2018.

ProSiebenSat.1 is currently examining various strategic options for the commerce vertical Online Travel.

