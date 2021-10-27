Erweiterte Funktionen
ProCredit Holding - Well-positioned to achieve its targets
27.10.21 07:48
Edison Investment Research
ProCredit (PCB) maintains its market position as an impact-oriented bank for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Southeastern (SEE) and Eastern Europe (EE) as well as Ecuador. It has navigated the COVID-19 crisis well and posted strong 7.7% loan book growth in H121, a 10bp cost of risk (below its closest peers) and a solid capital base (CET1 ratio of 13.7% at end-H121 versus a regulatory requirement of 8.2%). Management has confirmed its FY21 guidance and medium-term targets, but plans to update the latter in March 2022 as the targeted 10% ROE and 20% share of green loans in loan book are already within reach in FY21.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|7,88 €
|7,94 €
|-0,06 €
|-0,76%
|27.10./11:18
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0006223407
|622340
|9,30 €
|5,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|7,90 €
|0,00%
|09:18
|Stuttgart
|7,84 €
|+0,51%
|10:45
|München
|7,86 €
|0,00%
|08:00
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|9,40 $
|0,00%
|06.10.21
|Düsseldorf
|7,82 €
|-0,26%
|11:01
|Frankfurt
|7,84 €
|-0,76%
|10:54
|Xetra
|7,88 €
|-0,76%
|10:22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|33
|Procredit Holding Na (WKN: 62.
|08.09.21