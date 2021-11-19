Erweiterte Funktionen



ProCredit Holding - On track to reach its mid-term guidance




19.11.21 09:30
Edison Investment Research

We now expect ProCredit Holding (PCB) to reach its mid-term ROE target of 10% in FY21, driven by continued scaling of its operations through consistent loan book expansion (we forecast 13% growth in FY21) while maintaining the high credit quality of its portfolio. The group has also benefitted from some recent net interest margin (NIM) expansion. Despite the above, it continues to trade at a significant discount to book value (current FY21 P/BV at 0.6x), which we find hard to justify.&nbsp;

Aktuell
Bill Gates und Warren Buffett bauen hunderte Atomkraftwerke
Uran Aktientip 2022: Sensationelle Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
7,96 € 8,00 € -0,04 € -0,50% 19.11./15:15
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0006223407 622340 9,30 € 5,90 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		7,96 € -1,24%  15:11
München 8,02 € 0,00%  08:00
Stuttgart 7,96 € -0,25%  15:15
Xetra 7,96 € -0,50%  15:15
Düsseldorf 7,92 € -0,75%  15:00
Frankfurt 7,92 € -2,22%  14:36
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Jetzt schnelle Kursgewinne vor dem Aktiensplit mit Lithium Aktientip. Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) - Massives Kaufsignal

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
34 Procredit Holding Na (WKN: 62. 11.11.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...