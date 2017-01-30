Principal Financial Group Inc. Q4 Profit Rises 23%
30.01.17 22:41
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) released earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line totaled $372.0 million, or $1.27 per share. This was higher than $303.2 million, or $1.02 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.15 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Principal Financial Group Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $372.0 Mln. vs. $303.2 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 22.7% -EPS (Q4): $1.27 vs. $1.02 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 24.5% -Analysts Estimate: $1.15
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|57,74 $
|58,00 $
|-0,26 $
|-0,45%
|31.01./00:35
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US74251V1026
|694660
|61,34 $
|33,09 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|53,75 €
|0,00%
|23.01.17
|Stuttgart
|53,57 €
|0,00%
|30.01.17
|Frankfurt
|53,779 €
|-0,29%
|30.01.17
|NYSE
|57,74 $
|-0,45%
|30.01.17
|Düsseldorf
|53,78 €
|-1,36%
|30.01.17
|München
|54,23 €
|-1,81%
|30.01.17
|Berlin
|53,68 €
|-2,06%
|30.01.17