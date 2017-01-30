Erweiterte Funktionen



Principal Financial Group Inc. Q4 Profit Rises 23%




30.01.17 22:41
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) released earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line totaled $372.0 million, or $1.27 per share. This was higher than $303.2 million, or $1.02 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.15 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


Principal Financial Group Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $372.0 Mln. vs. $303.2 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 22.7% -EPS (Q4): $1.27 vs. $1.02 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 24.5% -Analysts Estimate: $1.15


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
57,74 $ 58,00 $ -0,26 $ -0,45% 31.01./00:35
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US74251V1026 694660 61,34 $ 33,09 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		53,75 € 0,00%  23.01.17
Stuttgart 53,57 € 0,00%  30.01.17
Frankfurt 53,779 € -0,29%  30.01.17
NYSE 57,74 $ -0,45%  30.01.17
Düsseldorf 53,78 € -1,36%  30.01.17
München 54,23 € -1,81%  30.01.17
Berlin 53,68 € -2,06%  30.01.17
  = Realtime
