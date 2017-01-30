Principal Financial Group Inc. Q4 Profit Rises 23%

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) released earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.





The company said its bottom line totaled $372.0 million, or $1.27 per share. This was higher than $303.2 million, or $1.02 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.15 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Principal Financial Group Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $372.0 Mln. vs. $303.2 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 22.7% -EPS (Q4): $1.27 vs. $1.02 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 24.5% -Analysts Estimate: $1.15

