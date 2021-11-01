Erweiterte Funktionen



Primary Health Properties - Refinancing enhances earnings/dividend outlook




01.11.21 09:48
Edison Investment Research

Primary Health Properties (PHP) has announced refinancing measures that enhance debt duration and significantly reduce the running cost of debt. Our forecasts for earnings and fully covered dividend growth are increased. Sustainability linked terms in the new debt facilities are a first for PHP and will potentially further reduce debt costs over time.

