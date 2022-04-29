Erweiterte Funktionen
Primary Health Properties - Progress with organic and acquisition-led growth
29.04.22 08:28
Edison Investment Research
Coinciding with its FY21 AGM, Primary Health Properties (PHP) has provided a trading update for the quarter ending 31 March 2022 (Q122). During the period it made good progress in converting its investment pipeline, which continues to grow, while organic rental growth accelerated, in part driven by the inflationary environment. With ample liquidity and 97% of debt fixed/hedged, it is well placed for further growth.
