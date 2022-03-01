Erweiterte Funktionen
Primary Health Properties - Continuing strong DPS growth well supported
01.03.22 08:30
Edison Investment Research
Income visibility and security continue to be the hallmark of Primary Health Properties (PHP), now in its 26th year of unbroken dividend growth. FY21 showed strong progress despite a competitive market for acquisitions, driven by rent reviews and asset management, and operational and financial savings from management internalisation and debt refinancing.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,63 €
|1,62 €
|0,01 €
|+0,62%
|01.03./10:40
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BYRJ5J14
|A142J2
|2,02 €
|1,56 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|1,59 €
|+0,63%
|08:20
|Berlin
|1,63 €
|+0,62%
|10:00
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|1,90 $
|-9,52%
|04.02.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.