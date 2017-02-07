Priceline To Acquire Momondo For $550 Mln
07.02.17 23:56
dpa-AFX
NORWALK (dpa-AFX) - The Priceline Group Inc.
(PCLN) announced a definitive agreement to acquire the Momondo Group in a cash transaction whereby Priceline will acquire all outstanding shares of Momondo for $550 million. Headquartered in the UK and Copenhagen, with offices in Boston, the Momondo Group, currently a portfolio company of Great Hill Partners, will report into KAYAK CEO Steve Hafner after the acquisition.
The Momondo Group, which operates momondo, a leading European travel meta engine that offers flights, hotels and car rentals, and Cheapflights, is a global flight comparison and travel deals publishing platform.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.598,7 $
|1.587,18 $
|11,52 $
|+0,73%
|07.02./23:24
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US7415034039
|766054
|1.605 $
|954,02 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.488,4 €
|+0,81%
|07.02.17
|Stuttgart
|1.493,5 €
|+1,59%
|07.02.17
|Xetra
|1.494,9 €
|+1,57%
|07.02.17
|München
|1.490,93 €
|+1,33%
|07.02.17
|Frankfurt
|1.484,94 €
|+0,94%
|07.02.17
|Berlin
|1.479,3 €
|+0,87%
|07.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|1.482,25 €
|+0,73%
|07.02.17
|Nasdaq
|1.598,7 $
|+0,73%
|07.02.17
|Hamburg
|1.478,95 €
|+0,55%
|07.02.17
