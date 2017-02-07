Erweiterte Funktionen

Priceline To Acquire Momondo For $550 Mln




07.02.17 23:56
dpa-AFX


NORWALK (dpa-AFX) - The Priceline Group Inc.

(PCLN) announced a definitive agreement to acquire the Momondo Group in a cash transaction whereby Priceline will acquire all outstanding shares of Momondo for $550 million. Headquartered in the UK and Copenhagen, with offices in Boston, the Momondo Group, currently a portfolio company of Great Hill Partners, will report into KAYAK CEO Steve Hafner after the acquisition.


The Momondo Group, which operates momondo, a leading European travel meta engine that offers flights, hotels and car rentals, and Cheapflights, is a global flight comparison and travel deals publishing platform.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.598,7 $ 1.587,18 $ 11,52 $ +0,73% 07.02./23:24
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US7415034039 766054 1.605 $ 954,02 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		1.488,4 € +0,81%  07.02.17
Stuttgart 1.493,5 € +1,59%  07.02.17
Xetra 1.494,9 € +1,57%  07.02.17
München 1.490,93 € +1,33%  07.02.17
Frankfurt 1.484,94 € +0,94%  07.02.17
Berlin 1.479,3 € +0,87%  07.02.17
Düsseldorf 1.482,25 € +0,73%  07.02.17
Nasdaq 1.598,7 $ +0,73%  07.02.17
Hamburg 1.478,95 € +0,55%  07.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
