Price Nomination As HHS Secretary Heads To Final Vote

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump's nomination of Congressman Tom Price, R-Ga.



, as Secretary of Health and Human Services narrowly cleared a procedural hurdle in the Senate on Wednesday.

The Senate voted 51 to 48 to limit debate on Price's nomination, with the vote coming down strictly along party lines. Senator Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., who had just been confirmed as Attorney General, did not vote.

The cloture motion allows for 30 hours of debate on Price's nomination. If Democrats use all of the time, the vote to confirm Price could be held early Friday morning.

Democrats on the Senate Finance Committee boycotted a vote on Price's nomination, arguing that the congressman gave inaccurate and misleading testimony and responses to questions to the committee.

Price has faced allegations he engaged in insider trading by purchasing shares of healthcare companies while simultaneously pushing and advocating for legislation that could impact the companies' stock prices.

The Democratic opposition to Price's nomination also comes as he is expected to play a key role in Republican efforts to repeal and replace the healthcare reform law known as Obamacare.

Nonetheless, the party line vote on the cloture motion suggests Price is likely to be confirmed by the GOP-controlled Senate.

