Price Confirmed As Secretary Of Health And Human Services




10.02.17 17:36
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In a vote coming down strictly along party lines, the Senate confirmed Congressman Tom Price, R-Ga.

, as Secretary of Health and Human Services early Friday morning.


The Senate voted 52 to 47 in favor of Price's nomination, with all Republicans voting to approve his confirmation and all Democrats opposed.


Price, a seven-term congressman, is expected to play a key role in the GOP's efforts to repeal and replace the healthcare reform law known as Obamacare.


Senate Bob Corker, R-Tenn., said Price will provide the Trump administration with responsible advice on health care policy and reform


"To effectively repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, Congress and the administration must work together, and Tom will play a very important role in that process," Corker said.


He added, "I have spoken with him about the work ahead, and I am confident he will serve our country well as we work to put in place an alternative that works for the American people and does not waste taxpayer resources."


Democrats on the Senate Finance Committee boycotted a vote on Price's nomination, arguing that the congressman gave inaccurate and misleading testimony and responses to questions to the committee.


Price has faced allegations he engaged in insider trading by purchasing shares of healthcare companies while simultaneously pushing and advocating for legislation that could impact the companies' stock prices.


