PriceWaterhouseCooper Apologizes For Mix-up In Announcing Oscar Award Winner




27.02.17 14:22
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PriceWaterhouseCooper, which is responsible for counting the Oscar award ballots, apologized for the mix-up while announcing the winner of the best picture category at the 89th Academy Awards Sunday night.


At first, "La La Land" which won six trophies including best director and actress, was incorrectly declared the best film by Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway.


However,in the middle of their victory speech, the producers of the musical realized the error and John Horowitz announced that the award actually belonged to "Moonlight".


The accountancy firm said in a statement that the presenters had mistakenly been given the wrong category envelope.


"We are currently investigating how this could have happened, and deeply regret that this occurred," it added.


PriceWaterhouseCooper offered sincere apologies to "Moonlight," "La La Land," Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway, and Oscar viewers for the error that was made during the award announcement for Best Picture.


