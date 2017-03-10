Presidio Prices IPO At $14/shr

Erweiterte Funktionen


10.03.17 03:06
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Presidio Inc., IT solutions provider assisting clients as they harness technology innovation and simplify IT complexity to digitally transform their businesses and drive return on IT investment, announced that it has priced its initial public offering of 16.67 million shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $14.00 per share.

In addition, Presidio has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 2.50 million shares.


The shares are expected to begin trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Stock Market on March 10, 2017 under the ticker symbol "PSDO."


The offering is expected to close on or about March 15, 2017, subject to customary closing conditions.


MMMM


