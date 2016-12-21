Erweiterte Funktionen


Presidential Inaugural Committee Announces Schedule Of Events




21.12.16 21:05
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Donald Trump's Presidential Inaugural Committee released the schedule of official events for the president-elect's inauguration week on Wednesday.


The PIC said the official portion of the inaugural will begin with Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence laying a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery followed by a welcome celebration concert at the Lincoln Memorial on Thursday, January 19th.


Trump and Pence will officially be sworn in at the U.S. Capitol on Friday, January 20th and subsequently participate in a parade down Pennsylvania Avenue and attend inaugural balls.


The official portion of the inaugural will end with a National Prayer Service at the Washington National Cathedral on Saturday, January 21st.


The PIC said the inaugural will carry the message of Trump's historic campaign, "Make America Great Again!"


"President-elect Trump is committed to unifying our country as we once again celebrate the foundation of our American system and the peaceful transfer of power," said PIC Chairman Tom Barrack.


He added, "The 2017 inaugural celebrations will reflect President-elect Trump's eagerness to get to work in order to make our country safer and stronger."


The PIC also released a scheduled of other inaugural events to be held starting Tuesday, January 17th, including several dinners honoring Trump, Pence, and cabinet secretaries and a ball saluting the nation's armed forces and first responders.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



