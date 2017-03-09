Premier Oil FY Pre-tax Loss Narrows

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Premier Oil":

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Premier Oil Plc (PMO.



L) reported that its loss before tax for the year ended 31 December 2016 narrowed to $390.6 million from $829.6 million in the prior year.

Profit after tax was US$122.6 million or 23.7 cents, compared to loss of US$1.10 billion or 216.1 cents in the prior year.

Sales revenues from continuing operations dropped to $983.4 million from $1.067 billion in the previous year.

Premier reporteda strong operational performance in 2016, resulting in record production of 71.4 kboepd, up 24 per cent on 2015, with production in the fourth quarter averaging over 80 kboepd. This was driven by contributions from the E.ON UK E&P (E.ON) portfolio and its successful integration into our UK business unit and new production from the Solan field. It was also helped by outperformance from our operated assets in Asia and high operating efficiency of 91 per cent across the portfolio.

In 2017, the company expects Group production to be higher at 75 kboepd, unchanged from previous guidance and before any contribution from Catcher which we expect to come on-stream later this year. The increase in production from our existing producing assets reflects a full year contribution from the E.ON portfolio and the Solan field, partially offset by natural decline in the Group's Pakistan fields and in certain of our UK fields.

Separately, Premier announced that it has entered into lock up agreements with the requisite majority of each of the lenders to the RCF, FLS Term Loan and US Private Placement notes (in total 87% by value) to the terms of the proposed refinancing. The lock up agreements, which will become effective once the Schuldschein lock up process has completed, will commit the parties to vote in favour of the amended terms. Currently, nine of the ten holders of the Schuldschein loans have entered into lock up agreements while the remaining holder has recommended the proposed terms to its credit committee and its approval process is underway. Once this holder is locked up, the Schuldschein holders will also be committed to implement the refinancing.

Following the announcement of the terms of the amendments to the Group's Convertible Bonds on 1 March, holders representing over 50% of the Convertible Bonds have now entered into lock up agreements. The significance of this level of support is that, once the Schuldschein lock up process has completed, all lock-up agreements will become effective and the participating Convertible Bondholders will be committed to vote in favour of the amended terms.

In addition, a significant proportion of the remaining bondholders have been in contact with Moelis, adviser to the ad hoc committee of bondholders, and have indicated their support for the amendments, with a view to locking up in due course.

