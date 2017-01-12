Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Premier Oil":
 Aktien    


Premier Oil 2016 Production Up 24%




12.01.17 09:11
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Premier Oil Plc (PMO.

L) said it delivered production of 71.4 kboepd in 2016, in line with previously upgraded full year guidance of 68-73 kboepd and up 24% on the prior year.


Total revenues for 2016 will be of the order of $980 million with higher production partially offsetting the effect of lower realised commodity prices. Total revenues were $1.1 billion in 2015.


Production in 2017 from Premier's existing producing assets is expected to be around 75 kboepd, before any contribution from the Catcher field and adjusted for revised lower Solan production.


Development, exploration and abandonment spend for the full year 2016 was around $690 million, below previous guidance of $730 million as a result of the weaker sterling exchange rate, continued savings secured on the Catcher project and some deferrals of discretionary spend into 2017.


2017 development, exploration and abandonment spend is expected to be $350 million (including deferrals from 2016), of which $130 million relates to the Catcher development, $50 million to exploration and $50 million to abandonment costs. The abandonment spend principally relates to the Chinguetti field in Mauritania which is expected to cease production in Q2 2017 and the Caister field in the Southern North Sea.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Europas größte Lithium-Lagerstätte - Wettbewerber bis zu 20x höher bewertet!
Übernahmeziel von BMW, Daimler und Volkswagen!  
 
European Metals Holdings Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,123 € 1,119 € 0,004 € +0,36% 12.01./09:28
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B43G0577 A1H9WB 1,14 € 0,50 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		1,123 € +0,36%  08:54
Berlin 1,109 € +1,93%  08:12
Frankfurt 1,09 € +0,28%  08:02
Düsseldorf 1,015 € 0,00%  11.01.17
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,90 $ 0,00%  30.12.16
Stuttgart 0,967 € -11,69%  09:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Europas größte Lithium-Lagerstätte - Wettbewerber bis zu 20x höher bewertet! Übernahmeziel von BMW, Daimler und Volkswagen!

European Metals Holdings Limited
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
218 Premier Oil plc - Explorer & P. 09.01.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...