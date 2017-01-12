Premier Oil 2016 Production Up 24%

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Premier Oil":

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Premier Oil Plc (PMO.



L) said it delivered production of 71.4 kboepd in 2016, in line with previously upgraded full year guidance of 68-73 kboepd and up 24% on the prior year.

Total revenues for 2016 will be of the order of $980 million with higher production partially offsetting the effect of lower realised commodity prices. Total revenues were $1.1 billion in 2015.

Production in 2017 from Premier's existing producing assets is expected to be around 75 kboepd, before any contribution from the Catcher field and adjusted for revised lower Solan production.

Development, exploration and abandonment spend for the full year 2016 was around $690 million, below previous guidance of $730 million as a result of the weaker sterling exchange rate, continued savings secured on the Catcher project and some deferrals of discretionary spend into 2017.

2017 development, exploration and abandonment spend is expected to be $350 million (including deferrals from 2016), of which $130 million relates to the Catcher development, $50 million to exploration and $50 million to abandonment costs. The abandonment spend principally relates to the Chinguetti field in Mauritania which is expected to cease production in Q2 2017 and the Caister field in the Southern North Sea.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM