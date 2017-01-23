Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "BOOST ISSUER OIL ETP 2062":
 Zertifikate    


Praxair Signs Long-term Contract To Supply Hydrogen To Marathon Petroleum




23.01.17 15:01
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Praxair, Inc. (PX) said it has signed a long-term contract to supply hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum Corporation's refinery in Garyville, Louisiana.

The company will use the hydrogen to support an ultra-low-sulfur diesel project planned for 2018.


Marathon Petroleum is the third-largest transportation fuels refiner in the U.S. and operates an integrated refining, marketing and transportation system in the Midwest, East, Southeast and Gulf Coast. The hydrogen will be supplied through Praxair's extensive Southeast Louisiana pipeline network.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!  
 
Scorpio Gold Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,97 € 0,94 € 0,03 € +3,19% 23.01./16:52
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IE00B7ZQC614 A1VBKM 1,64 € 0,51 €
Werte im Artikel
0,97 plus
+3,19%
116,69 minus
-0,60%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
München 0,97 € +3,19%  09:20
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!

Scorpio Gold Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...