Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "BOOST ISSUER OIL ETP 2062":
Praxair Signs Long-term Contract To Supply Hydrogen To Marathon Petroleum
23.01.17 15:01
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Praxair, Inc. (PX) said it has signed a long-term contract to supply hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum Corporation's refinery in Garyville, Louisiana.
The company will use the hydrogen to support an ultra-low-sulfur diesel project planned for 2018.
Marathon Petroleum is the third-largest transportation fuels refiner in the U.S. and operates an integrated refining, marketing and transportation system in the Midwest, East, Southeast and Gulf Coast. The hydrogen will be supplied through Praxair's extensive Southeast Louisiana pipeline network.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,97 €
|0,94 €
|0,03 €
|+3,19%
|23.01./16:52
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00B7ZQC614
|A1VBKM
|1,64 €
|0,51 €
Werte im Artikel
0,97
+3,19%
116,69
-0,60%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|München
|0,97 €
|+3,19%
|09:20
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.