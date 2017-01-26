Praxair Inc Bottom Line Falls 4% In Q4

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Praxair Inc (PX) announced a profit for fourth quarter that declined from last year.





The company said its profit declined to $406 million, or $1.41 per share. This was down from $422 million, or $1.47 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.41 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.5% to $2.64 billion. This was up from $2.60 billion last year.

Praxair Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $406 Mln. vs. $422 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.8% -EPS (Q4): $1.41 vs. $1.47 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -4.1% -Analysts Estimate: $1.41 -Revenue (Q4): $2.64 Bln vs. $2.60 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.5%

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.28 to $1.35 Full year EPS guidance: $5.45 to $5.80

