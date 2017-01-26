Praxair Inc Bottom Line Falls 4% In Q4
26.01.17 12:20
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Praxair Inc (PX) announced a profit for fourth quarter that declined from last year.
The company said its profit declined to $406 million, or $1.41 per share. This was down from $422 million, or $1.47 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.41 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.5% to $2.64 billion. This was up from $2.60 billion last year.
Praxair Inc earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $406 Mln. vs. $422 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.8% -EPS (Q4): $1.41 vs. $1.47 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -4.1% -Analysts Estimate: $1.41 -Revenue (Q4): $2.64 Bln vs. $2.60 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.5%
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.28 to $1.35 Full year EPS guidance: $5.45 to $5.80
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|111,82 €
|111,89 €
|-0,07 €
|-0,06%
|26.01./13:04
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US74005P1049
|884364
|120,32 €
|89,03 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|111,82 €
|-0,06%
|12:04
|Frankfurt
|112,562 €
|+2,34%
|10:28
|Düsseldorf
|110,53 €
|+1,52%
|09:12
|Berlin
|110,44 €
|+1,40%
|08:00
|München
|110,40 €
|+0,67%
|08:00
|Stuttgart
|111,143 €
|+0,15%
|11:57
|NYSE
|119,57 $
|0,00%
|25.01.17
