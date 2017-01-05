Erweiterte Funktionen



Power Corp. & Mackenzie To Hold Combined 27.8% Interest In China AMC




05.01.17 13:56
dpa-AFX


OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Power Corporation of Canada (POW.TO) announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire an additional 3.9% equity interest in China Asset Management Co., Ltd. (China AMC) for C$179 million from a Chinese state-owned enterprise.

Together with a 10% interest purchased in 2011, Power Corporation's ownership in China AMC will be 13.9%. Mackenzie Investments, an indirect subsidiary of Power Corporation, announced it has agreed to acquire, in two separate transactions, a 13.9% interest in China AMC. Upon completion, Power Corporation and Mackenzie Investments will hold a combined 27.8% interest in China AMC. The transaction is expected to be accretive to Power Corporation's earnings.


China AMC is recognized as a leading company in the Chinese asset management sector, with C$215 billion in assets under management, serving over 40 million retail investors and 400 institutional mandates as at June 30, 2016. China AMC is an affiliate of CITIC Group Corporation Ltd., China's largest conglomerate, with which Power Corporation has had an association since 1986.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Gold-Produktion zweiter Gold-Mine startet! 335% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining Limited!  
 
Monument Mining Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
21,279 € 21,279 € -   € 0,00% 05.01./14:15
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA7392391016 864840 21,98 € 16,95 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		21,279 € 0,00%  23.12.16
Nasdaq OTC Other 22,7965 $ +1,91%  04.01.17
Düsseldorf 21,545 € +0,68%  10:42
Berlin 21,485 € +0,47%  08:08
Stuttgart 21,576 € -0,48%  12:56
Frankfurt 21,503 € -0,65%  08:16
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Gold-Produktion zweiter Gold-Mine startet! 335% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining Limited!

Monument Mining Limited
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...