Power Corp. & Mackenzie To Hold Combined 27.8% Interest In China AMC

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Power Corporation of Canada (POW.TO) announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire an additional 3.9% equity interest in China Asset Management Co., Ltd. (China AMC) for C$179 million from a Chinese state-owned enterprise.



Together with a 10% interest purchased in 2011, Power Corporation's ownership in China AMC will be 13.9%. Mackenzie Investments, an indirect subsidiary of Power Corporation, announced it has agreed to acquire, in two separate transactions, a 13.9% interest in China AMC. Upon completion, Power Corporation and Mackenzie Investments will hold a combined 27.8% interest in China AMC. The transaction is expected to be accretive to Power Corporation's earnings.

China AMC is recognized as a leading company in the Chinese asset management sector, with C$215 billion in assets under management, serving over 40 million retail investors and 400 institutional mandates as at June 30, 2016. China AMC is an affiliate of CITIC Group Corporation Ltd., China's largest conglomerate, with which Power Corporation has had an association since 1986.

