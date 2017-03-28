Erweiterte Funktionen


Pound Weakens Against Majors




28.03.17 09:06
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound dropped against its major counterparts in pre-European trading on Tuesday.


The pound pared gains to 1.2362 against Swiss franc, 0.8658 against euro and 1.2539 versus the dollar, from its early highs of 1.2390, 0.8640 and 1.2573, respectively.


The pound retreated from an early 5-day high of 139.22 against the yen, edging down to 138.80.


The next possible support for the pound is seen around 1.22 against the franc, 0.88 against the euro, 1.24 against the greenback and 138.00 against the yen.


