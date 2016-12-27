Pound Weakens Against Majors

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound slipped against its major rivals in the European session on Tuesday.





The pound dropped to 4-day lows of 1.2248 against the dollar and 0.8532 against the euro, from its early highs of 1.2287 and 0.8499, respectively.

The pound eased back to 143.62 against the yen, from an early 4-day high of 144.21. The currency is on track to pierce its early 4-day low of 143.48.

Having advanced to a 5-day high of 1.2635 against the franc at 2:20 am ET, the pound retreated to 1.2596.

The pound may find downside target around 140.5 against the yen, 0.88 against the euro, 1.19 against the greenback and 1.22 against the franc.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

