Pound Trades Lower Against Most Majors

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound traded lower against most major rivals in late Asian trading on Monday.





The pound pared gains to 143.51 against the yen, 1.2565 against the franc and 0.8525 against the euro, from its early highs of 144.20, 1.2616 and 0.8497, respectively. The pound is likely to locate support around 142.00 against the yen, 1.25 against the franc and 0.86 against the euro.

