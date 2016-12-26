Erweiterte Funktionen


Pound Trades Lower Against Most Majors




26.12.16 07:47
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound traded lower against most major rivals in late Asian trading on Monday.


The pound pared gains to 143.51 against the yen, 1.2565 against the franc and 0.8525 against the euro, from its early highs of 144.20, 1.2616 and 0.8497, respectively. The pound is likely to locate support around 142.00 against the yen, 1.25 against the franc and 0.86 against the euro.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!
317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)! 317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
10:26 , dpa-AFX
Enel Confirmed Winner In Tender For Privatisa [...]
10:25 , dpa-AFX
Australian Dollar Climbs Against Most Majors
09:35 , dpa-AFX
U.S. Dollar Falls Against Most Majors In Quie [...]
08:56 , dpa-AFX
Asian Shares Mixed In Thin Holiday Trade
08:10 , dpa-AFX
British Pop Star George Michael Dies At Age [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...