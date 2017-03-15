Erweiterte Funktionen


Pound Ticks Down Following UK Unemployment Data




15.03.17 10:48
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After the release of UK unemployment data at 5:30 am ET Wednesday, the pound inched down against its major rivals.


The pound was trading at 1.2218 against the greenback, 1.2317 against the Swiss franc, 140.05 against the yen and 0.8702 against the euro around 5:32 am ET.


