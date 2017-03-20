Pound Strengthens Against Majors

Erweiterte Funktionen


20.03.17 08:49
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound climbed against its major counterparts in early European trading on Monday.


The pound climbed to 1.2426 versus dollar, its highest since February 28.


The pound that closed Friday's trading at 139.65 against the yen edged up to 139.88.


The pound firmed to near a 2-week high of 1.2379 against the franc, off its early low of 1.2333.


The pound rose back to 0.8669 against the euro, from its early low of 0.8692. The currency is edging closer to pierce its early nearly 2-week high of 0.8659.


The next possible resistance for the pound may be found around 1.26 against the dollar, 141.00 against the yen, 1.25 against the franc and 0.85 against the euro.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



