Pound Steady Ahead Of U.K. Services PMI

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Friday, U.



K. Markit/CIPS services PMI data for January is due. Economists expect the index to be at 55.8 in January, compared to 56.2 in the previous month.

Ahead of the data, the pound held steady against its major rivals.

As of 4:25 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8578 against the euro, 1.2453 against the Swiss franc, 0.8579 against the U.S. dollar and 141.63 against the yen.

